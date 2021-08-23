August 23rd 4 PM: Warm and humid start to week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Continuing the trend of yesterday, we’ve seen temperatures rise for most of the area with highs in the mid 80’s through low 90’s in the southwest. It’s also been more humid, so heat index values are getting pushed into the 90’s for much of the region. Winds are flowing from the east but will veer and become more southerly over the next few hours which will allow for warmer temperatures tomorrow. Rain and storm chances through the late afternoon and early evening hours, so temperatures are only going to drop to the upper 60’s and low 70’s for lows.

Thanks to southern breezes, tomorrow is looking even more humid and warmer than today, so be prepared for possible triple digit heat index temperatures.