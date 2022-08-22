SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- A nice day for the area as we see temperatures that have risen and clear skies. The clear skies will continue through the evening as temperatures drop to the lower 60’s for most of us. Tomorrow will still have mostly sunny conditions for the area as temperatures get even warmer, we push into the upper 80’s and some low 90’s. Winds will be light and continue to be from the south, but more directly from the south.

As the high pressure system slowly moves out of the region, we will start to see some clouds moving into the area. Despite the clouds conditions will be pretty dry still for a few more days. Hints of some showers appear during the week but remain low. And even with the increase in clouds temperatures will still be warm for a bit.

Better chances for the rain and even some storms will be appearing closer to the weekend. With those showers also shows dips in temperatures that will take us back towards seasonal. looking forward to a return to more august like weather.