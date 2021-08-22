August 22nd- 8PM: Severe thunderstorm chances ahead

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With a cold front passing us to the north, we have chances of seeing yet another round of storms with a possibility of them becoming severe through the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Temperatures have risen back into the 80s for the day, with cooler spots due to some passing showers earlier. We’ve also had strong winds from the south, with speeds reaching up to 20 mph and a few gusts up to 30 mph being reported. Clouds are beginning to increase for the area which will lead to a cloudier evening than last night and temperatures in the 60s.

The storms passed through over the period of a few hours and with the cold front not extendeding far enough south, temperatures will rise even higher for the start of the week.

