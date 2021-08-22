August 22 – 7 AM: Sunny start before possible storms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After the cooler almost fall like day yesterday, temperatures rebound with a shift to more southern winds.

Expect highs back in the low to mid 80s for the day, before we see another cold front pass through the area. That will give us some storms and chances for severe weather throughout the afternoon and early evening.

Rising temperatures are forecasted to continue through the start of the work week.

