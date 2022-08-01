SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Warm weather for the area as a ridge sets up in the jet stream. We’ll have warm conditions through the day with temperatures pushing into the upper 80’s and some low 90’s. The morning hours will have a more varied wind flow until the afternoon with more southern air. And more sunshine still for the area.

A chance to see isolated storms during the early evening as potential for storms develop thanks to the sunshine and instability with increasing moisture for the area. Their is some potential for severe storms in the region with marginal chances placed over southwestern Siouxland. Expect higher humidity values with more moisture introduced with those scattered showers.

Bad news is that the increased humidity values will also be paired with warmer temperatures through the week, Leading to some very hot and sticky weather. Be prepared.