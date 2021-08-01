August 1st 8PM: Nice start to August

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunny skies for to start august with temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to low 80s, this along with cool breezes from the north have led to a great day in the area.

Clear conditions will continue through the evening, but some of the wildfire smoke will mix in again and remain present over the next few days. Leading to hazy, sunny conditions for Monday with highs in the 80’s again.

Temperatures slowly rise through the work week, but we won’t see them rise as much as last week.

