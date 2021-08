SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With clear skies for Sunday along with temps that will reach the mid 80’s for the area, we’ll have a nice day before the work week starts again.

Cooler winds from the north also persist allowing for some nice breezes through the day as well.

Temps will slowly increase through the work week with sunny conditions for much of the week as well.

