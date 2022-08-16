SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- After yesterdays heavy showers in the region, clouds have lingered this morning as well as the development of some dense fog that have reduced visibility. The densest fog has been in primarily in the NE areas. Temperatures for the morning range from mid 50’s to mid 60’s with light breezes from the east under 10 mph. Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday, getting us into the mid 70’s again. This is still cooler than seasonal, but should be fine as most of us have had to deal with well above average temperatures for most of the summer.

Some showers are still occurring in southern parts of the viewing area, but rain has been limited unless you’re in Omaha where rain has been increasing. Those begin to dissipate close to sunrise as clouds will become thinner and disperse as well leading to a sunnier day.

Sunny skies will be present into tomorrow as well with temperatures that will increase even more. We finally get back to seasonal temperatures and see it stay that way for a few days. Though it won’t last all week as more rain chances appear towards the end of it,