August 15th 8PM: More warm mid-August temperatures persist

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Still seeing temperatures that are slightly above average for the area with highs reaching to the upper 80’s in some of the western portions of the viewing area. But still very nice weather with lots of sunshine as well, though humidity has increased thanks to continued southern airflow bringing in more moisture for the south.

Slightly strong winds have been present from the south east between 5 and 20 mph sustained with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. But as the winds settle through the evening, we’ll have another quiet one with temps a little warmer than last night as lows area only going to drop to the 60’s.

We can expect a start to the week that will have similar conditions to the weekend, though temperatures do rise a few degrees.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!