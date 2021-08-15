August 15th 7 AM: Warmer August weather continues

Sioux City Weather
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Slightly above average temperatures persist in the area with highs reaching to the upper 80’s. winds will be similar to yesterday in intensity, between 5 and 15 mph, but will have veered to be from the SSE. Similar to yesterday, cloud coverage will be non-existent for Siouxland with sunny conditions for the day.

Expect these conditions to hold for a few more days with little change till later on.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories