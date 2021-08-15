August 15th 7 AM: Warmer August weather continues

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Slightly above average temperatures persist in the area with highs reaching to the upper 80’s. winds will be similar to yesterday in intensity, between 5 and 15 mph, but will have veered to be from the SSE. Similar to yesterday, cloud coverage will be non-existent for Siouxland with sunny conditions for the day.

Expect these conditions to hold for a few more days with little change till later on.

