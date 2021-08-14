August 14th 8PM: Another seasonal mid August day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We’ve had a few days in the 80’s and today was more of the same with highs ranging from the low to upper 80’s across the area. Though moisture has begun to increase thanks to a shift to more southern flowing winds which will be persisting for a few more days.

Clear daytime conditions will continue through the evening, which will allow for temperatures to drop down into the 50’s again for overnight lows.

Tomorrow will be another day with similar conditions, a trend that will hold for a few more days in the area.

Tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. for your full extended forecast!