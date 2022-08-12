SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – Tonight will still be a very muggy and warm night with lows in the upper-60s to around 70° under mostly clear skies. Winds will still be strong at times, particularly before midnight with winds out of the S and SW 5-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph early.

After today, we will finally start to see temperatures start to fall into the low 90s for Saturday with winds switching from the SW to N. There looks to be increasing clouds late in the day Saturday and lows in the mid-60s. Sunday will be a generally cloudy day with highs around or slightly shy of 90°. Overnight Sunday and into Monday, we start to see the chance of showers, mainly for the southwestern corner of our viewing areas with highs back into the low-80s. Showers could continue into Tuesday as highs remain in the low-80s.

The second half of next week and into next weekend look absolutely beautiful with highs closer to normal in the mid-to-upper 80s, lows around 60°, low humidity values, and lots of sunshine. Unfortunately there doesn’t seem to be any significant chances of rain, which does not help out deficit in precipitation.