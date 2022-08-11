SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- A seasonal morning today as temperatures started in the low to mid 60’s for most of the region. A few clouds passing by as well but we’re going to be mostly sunny through the daytime, just a little more clouds than we’ve seen recently. Temperatures are going to rise again though. Highs for the day will be in the 90’s again for central and western areas. Eastern Siouxland has cooler temperatures thanks to some clouds in the area.

Winds will continue to be from the south bringing in more moist air, expect heat index values to be a little higher in the area. the warm weather will continue through the weekend as temps stay in the 90’s.

Bad news with this warm weather is the lack of rain. Don’t see any rain makers appearing for quite some time.