SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Another clear day for the area as we start with sunshine. Temperatures for the morning are being reported in the 50’s and 60’s and will steadily rise through the day. Southern airflow still for the region but pretty quiet as it’ll be under 10 mph. With the continued southern air, humidity values will increase over the next few days.

Temperatures will remain in the 90’s for the next few days in Siouxland. It’ll feel even warmer than that for a few days thanks to the higher humidity values. We’ll also start to see a few more spotty clouds in the area to finally give a bit of a change up.