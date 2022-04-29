SIOUX CITY. IA(KCAU)- We’ve already seen some showers and storms in the region and that will continue again starting this afternoon. Windy still for the region as southeastern winds are still reported over 15 mph for much of the region. Closer to Omaha they’ve seen almost a quarter of an inch of rain already. Central Siouxland not as lucky.

The afternoon will present better chances for widespread showers and storms for the region lasting through the evening as well. Rain accumulation should be high as well, as most of the region expects half an inch of rain or more. And expect another windy weekend with winds over 15 mph for the next few days and gusts over 30 mph.

Saturday has more showers during the day as well as rain accumulation will be lower. Cloud coverage continues not only tomorrow but on Sunday as well, so we’ll be hard pressed to find sunshine as temperatures drop over the next few days also.