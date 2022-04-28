SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Another cloudy day in the region that will look pretty similar to yesterday. By that I mean more east southeastern winds for the region at similar speeds as well as high temperatures that get back to the 60’s and 70’s for most of Siouxland. We don’t start too bad either with temperatures still in the 40’s for much of the region with NW Iowa in the upper 30’s. Clouds persist through the day.

Low chances to see some showers in the area and an isolated storm or two as we go through the late afternoon and early evening. Better chances for widespread shower and storms will be through the day tomorrow with high rain chances extending into Saturday as well. Hoping for accumulation to be over a half inch for the region as we go through the wetter weekend.

Progressively getting cooler as we go through the weekend with each day after today showing cooler temperatures. We’ll keep an eye out for those storms.