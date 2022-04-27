SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- The calmer winds didn’t last that long as we already see over 10 mph eastern winds again. Temperatures start cold in some parts with 30’s through 50’s for the region. As the winds have picked up again, wind chills have been reported in the 20’s yet again for northwestern Iowa. and though we start off with clear sunny conditions, that won’t be the case through the whole day as clouds increase for a cloudy day.

The evening will still be breezy with cloud coverage persisting. Chances for sprinkles also present through the early morning hours of tomorrow lasting through the day as well. With more clouds and cooler air tomorrow will be a cooler day in the 60’s.

Wrapping up the week will have more rain and clouds persisting and with that will be cooler weather as we drop to the 60’s going forward.