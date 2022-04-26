SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- The winds have finally settled down in the area as we start the day with cold temperatures. So cold in fact actually that we have broken records for low temperatures in Norfolk, new record of 22°, and tied it in Sioux City, matching a record low of 25°. Conditions are dry for the area so no real concerns for frost. The calmer winds have helped to not make it feel as cold. But better news is the sunshine and warmer weather we’re expecting.

Temperatures today will be rising into the 60’s and 70’s across Siouxland, a nice change from the start to the week we just had. Clear skies won’t last through the evening though as more clouds begin to move in from the west. They stick around tomorrow as well with even warmer temperatures, more widespread 70’s through the day.

Clouds will remain present for the rest of the week and we begin to see more rain chances. After Wednesday every day for the rest of this week has some rain chances. With the rain and clouds cooler weather will prevail.