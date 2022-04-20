SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- We start the day cloudy for the area as rain begins to appear later in the morning. Expected there to be light showers with breezy conditions for the area. Rain accumulation expected to be between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain where we see showers. Winds will still reach up to 20 mph and gusts over 30 for the area, so breezy but not as much as yesterday. After the showers, conditions clear rapidly through the afternoon with clearer skies and a cooler morning going into tomorrow.

Clear conditions continue for the area through tomorrow with even warmer weather, but clouds begin to move in later through the evening bringing with them chances to see some storms in the area. A welcome sight due to the lack of moisture for the region. even warmer weather tomorrow with calmer winds.

As we start the weekend we can expect even warmer weather and as well as more chances to see rain and even a possible storm for the area.