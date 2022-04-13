SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- A much cooler start to the day as some of SIouxland starts off below the freezing point. After yesterdays warm if a little windy weather, we instead we have 20’s and 30’s for morning temperatures. West northwestern airflow still flowing strongly at over 20 mph making wind chills drop down into the 10’s and 20’s. Stay warm this morning.

Clouds will persist through the daytime and begun to clear later into the day as temperatures struggle to rise into the 40’s for highs today. Strong winds will persist in the region not only through the day but tomorrow as well. Temperatures rise only a few degrees through the rest of the week.

Breezy conditions also take awhile to settle down in the area as we keep an eye on the holiday weekend with chances for rain still appearing during it,