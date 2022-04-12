SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Chance to see some passing showers through the morning hours in Siouxland and a warmer start as well. Temperatures have remained in the 40’s and 50’s with clouds present across the area. Winds have also begun to already increase in strength as they flow from the southeast at over 15 mph already. Clouds and winds will persist through the day with temperatures rising into the 70’s for highs in Siouxland.

Chances for afternoon showers and even possible storms in eastern parts of Siouxland as a a low pressure system moves through the area dragging along some fronts. the storms may ne able to briefly develop storms with severe weather criteria of 55 mph and hail of an inch in diameter. Make sure to be aware of possible changing conditions after noon.

Temperatures then drop overnight as clouds stick around and see a few days in the 40’s for cooler mid April weather. Strong winds from the north will continue over the next few days as clouds gradually clear.