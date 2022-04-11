SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- Cooler morning start for the area as we see clear conditions overnight and for the start of the day. Thankfully we do have calmer winds so wind chills aren’t feeling to bad this morning. So from a start in the low 30’s we warm with more southern airflow, pushing us up into the 60’s through the region.

Winds will increase, especially to the west to the point that strong winds and dry conditions have led to a red flag warning being issued in NE and SD. Clear skies don’t last all day either as we start to see clouds building late tonight lasting through tomorrow.

Chances for some sprinkles tomorrow morning as winds increase raising temperatures even higher. After that chances for active weather as we see possible storms affecting northwestern IA as windy conditions persist through much of the week.

Drops in temperatures once the storms pass through keeping us below seasonal