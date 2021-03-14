Another round of winter weather for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, IA (KCAU) – Despite the beautiful spring like temperatures since the start of March, cooler temperatures bring a chance for heavy snowfall.

Rain in the region will be transitioning to a wintry mix in the early evening hours and into snow after midnight through the region.

With the amount of moisture present in the atmosphere close to an inch of liquid rain, when converted to snow of the type we’ll be getting through the evening, wet and heavy snow, its possible to see upwards of 5 inches of snow in the northeastern counties were the heaviest snow accumulation is focused.

Sioux City is expecting close to 2 inches but travelling further northeast, snow accumulation increases to upwards of 4 inches by Cherokee and Sioux county and upwards of 5 inches by clay, O’Brien, Palo Alto, Dickinson, and Emmet counties.

This has led to the issuance of a winter weather advisory and a winter storm watch for central northeastern regions of the viewing area which will go into effect a 10 pm Sunday night and last until 1 PM Monday afternoon.

Expect morning commutes to be affected as the snow persist till midday Monday.