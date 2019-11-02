Afternoon Forecast: November 02, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-

Good afternoon and happy Saturday Siouxland! It’s been a pretty decent day today with some sunshine and pleasant temperatures! Don’t forget that clocks fall back an hour tonight, so be sure to change them when you wake up tomorrow morning if you don’t do it tonight! Tomorrow, we have a slight chance for some afternoon scattered showers, with a dry and cloudy week ahead. As I mentioned a few seconds ago, it’s been pleasant out there today, temperatures are currently being reported in the upper 40s and low 50s across the area this afternoon! But it is a bit breezy today as well with winds coming from the west between 10 and 15 mph. The good news is, we should see those winds die down quite a bit as we had into the overnight hours. Taking a look at satellite and radar imagery now, you can see that we’ve had a lot of sunshine mixed with a few clouds this afternoon, but as you can see towards our northwest cloudy skies are slowly making their way into Siouxland. Tonight will be a cool and quiet night with mostly cloudy skies and light winds from the west, southwest between 0 and 5 mph as we fall to a low of 30 by tomorrow morning. As always, tune into siouxlandproud.com at 5:55 and 6:20 for a quick live news and weather update, and KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 to see your full extended forecast!