Officials investigating whether Iowa damage was from tornado

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Officials are investigating whether it was a tornado that caused damage to homes at a Cedar Rapids mobile home park and left cuts on a child who lived there.

Television station KCRG reports that the damage happened about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Summit View Mobile Home Park, and the National Weather Service is looking into whether a tornado hit that area.

Residents say the roof of one mobile home was partially torn off, and windows in another home were blown out.

Television station KGAN reports that one resident called 911 to report that their daughter had been cut by flying glass.