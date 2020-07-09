Trump: Efforts to obtain financial records ‘a political prosecution’

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The United States Supreme Court has given President Donald Trump a mixed bag with two rulings regarding efforts to obtain his financial records.

The Supreme Court — by votes of 7-2 — rejected Trump’s arguments that he can’t be forced to give up his financial information to a New York state prosecutor and to Congress, simply because he’s the president.

But the Supreme Court sent both cases back to the lower courts to allow the Trump’s lawyers to argue other reasons, meaning it’s unlikely Trump would have to turn over the information until well after the November election.

After the ruling, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said Democrats’ will keep working to gain access to Trump’s finances. She said the ruling upholds Congress’ authority to conduct oversight of the president.

“The path that the Supreme Court has laid out is one that is clearly achievable by us and we will continue to go down that path,” Pelosi said. “He is not above the law.”

Seth Hanlon with the Center for American Progress said the ruling is truly a mixed bag.

“Congress can subpoena those type of records, but ultimately they remanded the case and told the lower courts to apply a four part test,” Hanlon explained.

Hanlon said that decision is a blow to presidential accountability, but in a related case, the Supreme Court ruled that a prosecutor has the right to see the president’s finances.

“A criminal investigation against him can proceed and a New York grand jury, just like in any case involving any citizen, can subpoena evidence in that case,” Hanlon said.

In a statement, Manhattan’s District Attorney praised the ruling, saying: “This is a tremendous victory for our nation’s system of justice.”

Trump said the ruling “is all a political prosecution.”

“It’s a political witch hunt, the likes of which no one has ever seen before, it’s a pure witch hunt, it’s a hoax.

While the grand jury will have access to the documents, it’s unclear if they will ever be made public.