Trump administration says they are leading the way in environmental protection

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Trump is touting his administration’s environmental record calling it the “gold standard for environmental protection”. Critics say the administration’s policies are doing more harm than good though, especially when it comes to issues like climate change.

“From day one, my administration has made it a top priority to ensure that America is among the very cleanest air and cleanest water on the planet,” Trump said.

Administration officials say the combined emissions of the most common air pollutants fell 74 percent since 1970. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler says some of that progress is due to President Trump.

“Over the last two years, two of the criteria air pollutants, lead and sulfur dioxide, have decreased by two digits percentages,” he said.

Wheeler also said the administration has taken significant steps to address hazardous waste.

“Last year, we cleaned up 22 sites. That’s the most in one year since 2005. This year we are on track to clean up and delete more sites.

Wheeler said the administration’s policies are working to reduce pollution and create jobs, but critics said the Trump administration is doing more harm than good.

Heather McTeer Toney of Moms Clean Air Force worked for the EPA under President Obama’s leadership. She’s now concerned about rollbacks to regulations and President Trump withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement.

“We have to make some changes in reductions to global climate emissions or we will be in a place of irreversible impact”.

Toney and environmentalists plan to rally on capitol hill Thursday to demand solutions from the trump administration and lawmakers.