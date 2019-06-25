Sexually Transmitted Disease cases are on the rise

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Urgent action needed to control the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases. That’s according to those behind a new report.

In Monday’s Health Minute, Meredith Wood explains why they are calling this an epidemic.

Shocking new numbers when it comes to sexually transmitted diseases.

More than one million new cases of four common strands of STDs are contracted every day across the globe. That’s according to a report by the World Health Organization.

The four diseases responsible for those new infections are Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Trichomoniasis (or “Trich”) and Syphilis.

In fact, one in every 25 people worldwide has at least one of these diseases.

In all, the report found more than 376 million new cases of STDs are diagnosed each year.

It’s important to distinguish between the number of cases vs the number of people. A single person can be infected with more than one type of STD, and can also be reinfected with certain ones within a 12 month period.

A person’s best defense against most of these diseases is to practice safe sex and get tested regularly.

Some strands can also be passed from mother to child during childbirth.

Experts agree more resources and attention need to be on not only prevention but diagnosis and treatment.