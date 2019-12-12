Sen. Thune of SD reacts to proposed House bill for prescription drug prices

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – South Dakota Senator John Thune described the proposed House bill to lower drug prices as “a bad prescription for the American people.”

Thune said that while prices for seniors are too high, the proposed bill is not the right way to lower them.

“But the answer is not to introduce a government-run pricing system. That would mean that important prescription drugs would not be there when you or your child need them,” Thune said. “There are a lot of things we can do to lower the cost of prescription drugs without resorting to government price controls.”

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is calling for bi-partisan support to pass a bill that would help lower drug prices.

“I’m glad both Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives have now put forward proposals to lower prescription drug prices” he said. “It’s clear that any bill must be bipartisan to pass Congress under a divided government.”