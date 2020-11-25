SC congressman hoping Biden administration can bring Americans together

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As President-elect Joe Biden begins to reveal his Cabinet picks, Democrats are sharing hopes that the new administration can bring the country together.

Democratic South Carolina Congressman Clyburn said he’s ready to get to work alongside Biden, his long-time friend.

“I’m gonna do my part,” Rep. Clyburn said, adding that the president-elect has a wide range of experience “that will allow us to come together and continue this pursuit of a more perfect union.”

Clyburn said Biden’s administration will stop the harm caused by the Trump presidency and what he called “a decaying of basic goodness in our political process.”

“And that to me is what this campaign was all about,” he said.

Clyburn acknowledged his endorsement was a turning point for the Biden campaign. The long-time congressman threw his support behind the former vice president in February.

“But you don’t take any of the credit for helping get him on track?” Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer asked.

“No, I won’t take it,” Clyburn responded. “But if you give it to me I’ll accept it.”

But Clyburn said taking any role inside the Biden administration is off the table.

“I just got re-elected [House] Majority Whip and I am gonna stay here and do what I can to help Biden become a successful president,” he said.

Biden named some of the key members of his Cabinet on Tuesday. The list didn’t impress some on Capitol Hill, including a Florida lawmaker.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted Tuesday and said Biden’s pick will “be polite and orderly caretakers of America’s decline.”

But Clyburn trusts Biden to make the right choices.

“This country cannot be great if the people are not good,” Clyburn said.

With his national security team selected, Biden’s next nominees are expected to focus on domestic policy and could be announced in the coming days.