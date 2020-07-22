President Trump reveals Operation Legend to curb crime throughout the country

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump says he has a plan to de-escalate violent crime in American cities, called Operation Legend.

“The bloodshed will end. We’ve just started this process and frankly, we have no choice but to get involved,” the president said.

More than 200 additional federal officers are already in Kansas City, and Illinois U.S. Attorney John Lausch says Chicago and Albuquerque will be the next cities to experience that surge of extra resources.

“If we catch people with firearms, to charge them federally if we can. But what we’re also hoping happens is that people will think twice before they commit crimes,” Lausch said.

New Mexico U.S. Attorney John Anderson says they need to act now.

“We have to do something and bring our federal resources to bear, to make a dent in that crime rate,” Anderson said.

One arrest was already made in Kansas City under Operation Legend and Missouri U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison says this is the beginning of success.

“We don’t want the criminals in the area to think that they can just lay low for a little while and dodge this operation, but it’s going to go long enough to make a difference,” Garrison said.

But Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine says the most important factor is cooperation with the local and state governments.

“The actions of the president in Portland, [Oregon], suggests that he’s very willing to do this over the objections of state and local officials,” Kaine said.

All three attorneys say this operation is separate from what happened in Portland, and say all law enforcement will identify themselves, as long as they aren’t undercover.