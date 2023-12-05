WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A massive aid package for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan remains stuck in the Senate. Republicans are vowing to block the package until Democrats include sweeping immigration reforms.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he’s moving forward with the presidents’ multi-billion dollar request to aid Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

“This is a historic moment, and this cannot be delayed,” he said.

The president’s request also includes money to block the flow of fentanyl at the border. But Republicans are demanding more sweeping changes to reform who can claim asylum.

Senator John Thune (R-SD) said, “We have 10,000 people crossing our border every day, that’s a national security crisis.

Tuesday Schumer said he’ll allow a vote on the Republican’s proposal, a vote unlikely to garner the needed support from Democrats.

“This is a generous offer.”

Senate Republicans don’t’ think so. They’re vowing to block the larger package if their demands are not met.

The White House warns time is running out to strike some sort of deal. Tuesday, administration officials briefed senators and house members about Ukraine’s strained efforts on the battlefield.

The White House says their funding is set to run out by the end of the year, despite a growing number of Republicans now rejecting Ukraine aid.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says aid for U.S. allies should not be on the chopping block.

“Our adversaries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East are watching.”