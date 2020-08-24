Lawmakers grill DeJoy on USPS changes

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was on the defense Monday as U.S. lawmakers questioned the controversial changes to the Post Office’s operations.

Among the concerns brought up by members of Congress included USPS limiting hours for employees and the removal of mailboxes that have taken place in recent weeks.

DeJoy claimed that the changes were made by other managers below his ranking. Representative Harley Rouda (D-CA) questioned DeJoy on why he has not reversed the policies as the head of the agency.

“You know how absolutely insane that is?” Rep. Rouda asked rhetorically in response to DeJoy’s reasoning for no action. “That’s like telling Jamba Juice they can’t plug in the blenders to do their jobs.”

“Well, there must be a reason,” DeJoy responded. “I didn’t do it but the organization-“

“But you’re the head unit,” Rouda interjected. “You’re the head of the business. The buck stops with you.”

Rouda and other Democrats have said restoring USPS equipment that has been removed will help Americans regain confidence in the November election. Many Republicans like Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH), however, have said Democrats are blowing the issue out of proportion.

“Changing out the sorting machines–and removing and changing out mail collection boxes–is nothing different that [what] has happened before,” Rep. Jordan argued.