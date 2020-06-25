House Democrats rally behind police reform bill, Republicans disappointed

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The House of Representatives returned to Capitol Hill Thursday to debate and vote on the Justice in Policing Act.

“America’s asking for this and it would be political malpractice for the GOP to turn this down,” Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin said.

On Thursday, McEachin and other House Democrats rallied behind the Justice in Policing Act, hours after Senate Democrats blocked the Republicans’ reform bill.

“It provides a prohibition against chokeholds, no-knock warrants, profiling, makes lynching a federal crime,” Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott said.

Scott says the House bill lays out real changes, while the Republican version had no teeth.

“I was delighted to see it did not proceed,” Scott said.

But House Republicans, like Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly, criticize Democrats for their bill, calling it is an unrealistic wish list.

“We’re going to do something in the House. It’ll pass because the majority will absolutely pass it. It will not go through the Senate, though, and that eliminates the chance to do something substantive for the summer,” Kelly said.

Other Republicans, like Pennsylvania representatives Guy Reschenthaler and Fred Keller say Democrats should focus on finding common ground.

“The fact that the Democrats are still not going forward with the Tim Scott bill shows you that they’re putting politics above policy,” Reschenthaler said.

“The bill that has [moved forward] is one that has been done in secret and not in the openness of the public, like Congress is supposed to,” Keller said.

Even if the House bill somehow makes it past the Senate, Democrats aren’t sure if the president would sign it.