Concerns over coronavirus outbreak in rural areas

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – As the Coronavirus crisis continues, concerns are being raised about whether rural hospitals and clinics have what they need to fight the disease.

With fears of the epidemic on their minds, some in Congress worry if rural hospitals are ready.

“Are their specific things that you guys are doing to make sure that rural hospitals have the resources that they need?” said Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

Health experts told lawmakers they’re working to make sure the rural healthcare system is ready to treat patients, despite industry struggles.

“Well, it’s always hard to provide medical services in remote rural areas, and there’s a lot of them in Nevada,” said Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV).

Some experts said ongoing cuts by Congress are hurting rural healthcare.

“In fact, in the last year we had more rural hospitals close than in the previous decade,” said Maggie Elehwany, National Rural Health Association.

Maggie Elehwany of the National Rural Health Association said even with fewer hospitals and doctors, rural hospitals are doing the best they can, but need more help from lawmakers.

“Additionally, what we need to be concerned about is making sure they have an adequate amount of supplies,” said Elehwany.

Congress is working on a massive emergency spending bill of around $8 billion. But there’s still concern rural health care won’t get what it needs.

“I think we need to watch it closely before we turn any money loose,” said Senator Mike Braun (R-IN).

Indiana Senator Mike Braun said extra funding should be targeted where it’s most needed.

“I think you need to be smart about it, direct it where you need it, and we don’t know where that might be,” said Sen. Braun.

It’s expected Congress could vote on that emergency bill by the end of the week.