Bill would give tax credit for safe gun storage devices

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A new bill before the U.S. House of Representatives would give tax credits to retailers every time they sell a safe gun storage device.

“We’ve had far too many tragedies,” said Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., who wrote the bill introduced Wednesday. “This is a bipartisan, common-sense bill to prevent family fire.”

He said the added incentive of the small tax credit will prevent suicides and school shootings, saving lives.

“I was thinking of this as a father of two young children,” he said. “Everything we can do to get those firearms locked is really critically important.”

Studies show more than 75% of school shootings and 80% of youth suicides are linked to unsecured guns in the home.

“We know safe storage saves lives,” said Kyleanne Hunter of the Brady Campaign, one of the nation’s largest gun control advocacy groups.

This bill has enough bipartisan support to move forward, she said.

“This is a bill that has a great chance to make it through and will have an impact on this gun violence epidemic,” she said.

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., voted against a bill expanding universal background checks (legislation now stalled in the Senate), but he’s on board with Levin’s plan.

“These are the types of bipartisan solutions we need,” he said in a statement.

The National Rifle Association says it is waiting to read over the bill’s language before it weighs in.

Levin said he hopes his bill will find a swift path to a vote.