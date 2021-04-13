Biden, Harris meet with Congressional Black Caucus about police reform

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris joined the leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus to renew calls for systematic change, following the killing of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old unarmed Black man shot and killed by Minneapolis police Sunday.

In a Tuesday Oval Office meeting, Biden and the Black Caucus discussed their shared legislative priorities.

“We’ve got a lot to talk about,” Biden said. “It’s about income, it’s about being able to earn a living.”

On the top of the agenda: police reform.

“We’re in the business, all of us meeting today, to deliver some real change.” Biden said.

“Another unarmed young black man was shot and killed,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio.

Harris says the shooting underscores the need for action.

“We know that folks will keep dying if we don’t fully address racial injustice and inequities in our country,” Harris said. “Law enforcement must be held to the highest standards of accountability.”

Last year, the federal push for police reform led by the Congressional Black caucus fell flat on Capitol Hill. Democrats and Republicans remain split on how to effectively move forward.

But Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said Tuesday that after Wright’s tragic killing, it may be time to renew the debate, “We do need to have a more serious family discussion and conversation,” he said. “To make sure that our communities and businesses are safe, and that our police force are adequately supported and equipped.”

The officer who shot and killed wright resigned Tuesday amid national protests. Biden has called for peace and calm during the investigation.