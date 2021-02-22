Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland gaining bipartisan support from Senate

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general is getting bipartisan support on Capitol Hill.

Judge Merrick Garland, who was refused a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, faced questions on Monday from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Garland will have to clear the committee on his way to becoming the next AG.

“I think you’re a very good pick for this job,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday.

The South Carolina Republican wants Judge Merrick Garland to help hold those who attacked the Capitol accountable.

“I really do think one of my first jobs is to consult with the prosecutors and agents who are investigating that matter and see what resources they need,” Garland said.

Graham also asked Garland about any new possible attacks as the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 approaches.

“Are you concerned that Al-Qaeda and ISIS types are going to try and hit us again?” Graham asked.

“I am very concerned that foreign terrorist organizations will try to hit us again,” Garland answered.

The day-long hearing touched on topics from politics influencing the Justice Department to ways to improve the criminal justice system.

“How can you use the immense power of the office of the attorney general to make real America’s promise of equal justice for all?” Sen. Jon Ossoff asked.

The Georgia Democrat asked Garland about police accountability and said Tuesday marks one year since Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed Black man, was killed while jogging in Georgia.

“It did bring everything to a fore and created a moment in which we had an opportunity to make dramatic changes,” Garland said.

Garland got emotional when New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker asked Garland what motivated him to confront hate. He shared his own family’s story of fleeing anti-Semitism and finding protection in the US.

“This is the highest, best use of my own set of skills to pay back,” Garland said.

Garland will face a committee vote before moving on to a full vote in the Senate.