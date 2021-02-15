ACA enrollment reopens as SCOTUS decision looms

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With coronavirus numbers still high and millions still out of work, the Biden administration on Monday reopened the open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act, allowing millions of uninsured Americans to sign up for coverage.

The enrollment runs through May 15. The White House is pouring millions of dollars into spreading the word.

“It’s good if you need coverage to get it right away,” said Laura Packard, executive director of the nonprofit Get America Covered. “The research I’ve seen can show possibly permanent lung and heart changes to your body if you get sick with COVID.”

But looming in the background is a highly anticipated U.S. Supreme Court decision that could eliminate the ACA, more commonly known as Obamacare, altogether.

However, Doug Badger, a health care policy expert with the conservative Heritage Foundation, said he doubts the justices will scrap the entire act. Still, he wants to see Congress tackle reform.

“I think it’s very, very expensive for taxpayers, the coverage is not what most people want and I think there are better ways to address this,” he said.

Packard said “people should still sign up and get covered now,” saying she’s also optimistic the ACA will survive.

She said Congress should pass health care reforms in the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package proposed by President Donald Trump, which are meant to bring down costs and further expand access.