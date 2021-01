Contact Us

Send us a message, or see us in person! We love our customers, so feel free to visit during normal business hours.

Phone

(712) 255-5319

Email

counters@solidfab.com

Website:

https://solidfab.com/

Hours

Monday – Friday: 8AM–5PM

Weekend: By Appointment Only

Address

Solid Fabrications, Inc.

2515 Murray Street

Sioux City, Iowa 51111