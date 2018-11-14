Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Ag News
Washington
Politics
Veterans Voices
Flood
Cybersafe
National News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Nebraska woman accused of looting grandmother’s bank account
Top Stories
Hamilton Boulevard to close nightly starting Monday, July 8
B & R’s Pizza Post is closing this month
Saturday in the Park perform for the festival crowd
Over 200 volunteers help put together Saturday in the Park event.
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: July 8, 2019
Top Stories
Evening Forecast: July 07, 2019
Top Stories
Afternoon Forecast: July 07, 2019
Microburst Causes Wind Damage in Rock Valley, IA
Flash Flood Warnings in Effect Overnight
Scott’s BBQ Forecast Winner June 28, 2019
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL
Big Race – Indy
About Us
TV Guide
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet The KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Digital Signal
Health News
Mental Wellness Wednesday
Dr. Oz Wellness
Contests
Scott’s BBQ Forecast Sweepstakes
Jobs
Community
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Mr. Food
Local Events
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Pet Of The Week
Simply Siouxland
Search
Search
Search
Le Mars
4th of July firework displays and parades across Siouxland
Leash law in Le Mars is getting new attention
Le Mars Fire Rescue asks for help
Single-vehicle rollover sends two to hospital
Le Mars woman arrested with possession of methamphetamine
More Le Mars Headlines
Gov. Reynolds cuts ribbon at Wells Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor
Heelan Girls Punch Their Ticket To State
District bowling tournament begins in Le Mars
Siouxland Basketball Roundup (2-5)
Siouxland Basketball Roundup (1-4)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Heelan Earn Wins
Le Mars bank robbery suspects face additional charges
Siouxland Basketball Action 12-4-18
Blue Bunny Ice Cream Parlor to reopen Monday
Community bands together to help family dealing with tragedy