Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Ag News
Washington DC
Politics
Veterans Voices
Flood
Cybersafe
National News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Storm Lake man charged after harassing neighbor and assaulting an officer
Top Stories
10 years in prison for manslaughter in boyfriend’s death
Detroit, Michigan man charged in Iowa for transporting heroin
Schleswig, IA man sentenced for distributing methamphetamine
Fort Dodge man faces up to life imprisonment for drug trafficking and possession of firearms
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Evening Forecast: August 20, 2019
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: August 20, 2019
Top Stories
Afternoon Forecast: August 21, 2019
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Dordt Camera
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
NFL
Big Race – Indy
Little League World Series
About Us
TV Guide
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Digital Signal
Health News
Mental Wellness Wednesday
Dr. Oz Wellness
Contests
Jobs
Community
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Mr. Food
Local Events
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Pet Of The Week
Simply Siouxland
Digital Town Hall
Search
Search
Search
gas prices decrease
Demand for gas increases while prices decrease