Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Wickham Spur
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Ag News
Washington DC
Politics
Veterans Voices
Flood
Cybersafe
National News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Featured Content
Top Stories
Hemp pilot program hopes to gain more info on crop, protect farmers
Top Stories
Digital Exclusive: Safety tips for handling water-damaged farm equipment
Authorities identify child killed in ATV crash in Woodbury County
Unions sue USDA seeking to halt new pork processing rule
Sen. Grassley’s grandson to be Iowa Speaker
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Evening Forecast October 6th, 2019
Top Stories
Afternoon Forecast October 6th, 2019
Top Stories
Afternoon Forecast: October 05, 2019
Morning Forecast: October 1, 2019
Morning Forecast: September 27, 2019
NOAA forcasts fall to be warmer than normal
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Dordt Camera
Orange City Camera
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
NFL
The Big Game
Little League World Series
High School Football Live Stream
About Us
TV Guide
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Sales Team
Digital Signal
Health News
Mental Wellness Wednesday
Dr. Oz Wellness
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Jobs
Community
Calendar
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Mr. Food
Local Events
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Pet Of The Week
Simply Siouxland
Digital Town Hall
Videos
Search
Search
Search
farm equipment
Digital Exclusive: Safety tips for handling water-damaged farm equipment