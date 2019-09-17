Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Ag News
Washington DC
Politics
Veterans Voices
Flood
Cybersafe
National News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Third round of flooding in 2019 likely along Missouri River
Top Stories
USS Sioux City to visit Siouxland
Two men charged in 2018 death of Estherville man
Sioux City’s City Council OKs plan to remove WWII airport chapel
Hunt Elementary demolished on Monday
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Morning Forecast, September 16, 2019
Top Stories
Tracking Tropical Storm Humberto off the Southeast coast as storms threaten the Midwest and Northeast
Top Stories
Gavins Point releases to be temporarily lowered to reduce flood risk downstream
‘I just need to get out’ Bahamians seek relief after Hurricane Dorian
Two confirmed tornados touchdown in Sioux Falls, travel not advised
NOAA scientist says agency likely broke science integrity rules
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Dordt Camera
Orange City Camera
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
NFL
The Big Game
Little League World Series
About Us
TV Guide
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Sales Team
Digital Signal
Health News
Mental Wellness Wednesday
Dr. Oz Wellness
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Nick Jr. Live
KCAU Pumpkin Patch Giveaway
Jobs
Community
Calendar
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Mr. Food
Local Events
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Pet Of The Week
Simply Siouxland
Digital Town Hall
Videos
Search
Search
Search
estherville police department
Two men charged in 2018 death of Estherville man