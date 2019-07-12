Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Ag News
Washington
Politics
Veterans Voices
Flood
Cybersafe
National News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
LeMars annual Crazy Days gives family own business new opportunities
Top Stories
Dakota County Sheriff’s office says it’s not involved in Sunday’s ICE raids
3 found dead in north-central Iowa; police investigating
Trump escapes blame for ethanol policy hurting corn farmers
Public helps free a father and son after a fatal crash in Custer County, Nebraska
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: July 12, 2019
Top Stories
Evening Forecast: July 11, 2019
Top Stories
Afternoon Forecast: July 12, 2019
Microburst Causes Wind Damage in Rock Valley, IA
Flash Flood Warnings in Effect Overnight
Scott’s BBQ Forecast Winner June 28, 2019
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
NFL
Big Race – Indy
About Us
TV Guide
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet The KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Digital Signal
Health News
Mental Wellness Wednesday
Dr. Oz Wellness
Contests
Scott’s BBQ Forecast Sweepstakes
Jobs
Community
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Mr. Food
Local Events
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Pet Of The Week
Simply Siouxland
Search
Search
Search
community events
Siouxlanders flock to 39th annual Wayne Chicken Show