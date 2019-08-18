Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Ag News
Washington DC
Politics
Veterans Voices
Flood
Cybersafe
National News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Evening Forecast: August 18, 2019
Top Stories
2 moms charged in adoption scams were Florida jail inmates
Afternoon Forecast: August 18, 2019
New challenge to hunters: Take along someone new to hunting
Tiny Nebraska town’s residents mull moving uphill
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Evening Forecast: August 18, 2019
Top Stories
Afternoon Forecast: August 18, 2019
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: August 15, 2019
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Dordt Camera
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
NFL
Big Race – Indy
Little League World Series
About Us
TV Guide
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Digital Signal
Health News
Mental Wellness Wednesday
Dr. Oz Wellness
Contests
Sawyer Brown Contest
Jobs
Community
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Mr. Food
Local Events
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Pet Of The Week
Simply Siouxland
Digital Town Hall
Search
Search
Search
clear the shelter
Clear the Shelter event helps find animals in shelters a forever home