Skip to content
SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
Sioux City
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Ag News
Washington DC
Politics
Veterans Voices
Flood
Cybersafe
National News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Police: Illinois man who killed himself in Nebraska killed Iowa clerk
Top Stories
Secretary of state urges schools to register 17-year-old voters
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes two Snow Leopard cubs
South Dakota gov. threatens to veto hemp bill again in 2020
Two confirmed tornados touchdown in Sioux Falls, travel not advised
Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Forecasts
Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Guest Weather
Top Stories
Two confirmed tornados touchdown in Sioux Falls, travel not advised
Top Stories
NOAA scientist says agency likely broke science integrity rules
Top Stories
Hurricane Dorian makes landfall over North Carolina, hundreds may be trapped on Ocracoke Island
Hurricane updates: ‘Dorian is ready to unleash its fury’ on North Carolina
7 killed in Bahamas, 1 dead in North Carolina as Hurricane Dorian moves north
Hurricane Dorian to move ‘dangerously close’ to Florida coast after battering Bahamas
Camera Network
Downtown Camera
Studio Camera
Wayne Camera
Cherokee Camera
Storm Lake Camera
Yankton Camera
Sioux Falls Camera
Dordt Camera
Orange City Camera
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
NFL
The Big Game
Little League World Series
About Us
TV Guide
Contact Us
KCAU 9 Station History
Meet the KCAU 9 Team
Advertising
Sales Team
Digital Signal
Health News
Mental Wellness Wednesday
Dr. Oz Wellness
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Nick Jr. Live
KCAU Pumpkin Patch Giveaway
Jobs
Community
Calendar
Melinda’s Garden Moment
Cooking with Fareway
Mr. Food
Local Events
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Pet Of The Week
Simply Siouxland
Digital Town Hall
Search
Search
Search
armed
Sioux City Police looking for woman after armed robbery at a Morningside store