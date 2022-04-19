SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9’s Sophie Erber was live at the Hy-Vee location on Gordon Drive Tuesday to raise awareness for the 8th Annual Stuff the Stroller campaign.

The campaign is a joint effort between KCAU 9, Siouxland OBGYN, Prairie Pediatrics and the Crittenton Center. The drive began April 11 and ends May 6.

Sophie joined us from the Hy-Vee located at 3301 Gordon Drive in Sioux City where she was joined by Kim Scorza from the Crittenton Center.

Sophie said that the turnout for donations Tuesday have been great with Siouxlanders filling the donation box as well as part of a shopping cart.

Scorza said the donations are incredibly awesome for the Crittenton Center and Siouxland families.

“All of the diapers, all of the wipes, all of the gift cards and donations go directly to serving Siouxland families and their kiddos. It’s just an awesome opportunity to be able to care for people you normally wouldn’t be able to care for,” Scorza said.

Another point brought is that as prices rise, gas cards and gift cards make for great donations to help families.

“You know, the ease of having a gift card for food like Hy-Vee gift cards and gas cards. It’s so easy for us to be able to store the, be able to give them to families so they can make their medical appointments, they can go to therapy, they can go do whatever they need to like go to work sometimes. Gift cards are just super easy for us to support families,” said Scorza.

Some Siouxlanders have also brought in homemade goods such as hats and blankets.

Participating Hy-Vee locations include Hy-Vee on 12th Avenue SW in Le Mars and Sioux City’s Gordon Drive, Sergeant Road, and Hamilton locations.

Shoppers at the 4 Hy-Vee locations can drop off baby items at drop-off boxes or make a cash donation at the stores. There will also be bins at Siouxland OBGYN and Prairie Pediatrics.

Diapers are the most needed item for new mothers, along with formula, baby wipes, and other baby products and all five locations are currently accepting donations.

Those locations can be found below:

KCAU 9’s Sophie Erber will also be at differing Hy-Vees for three more afternoons to encourage donations.

4500 Sergeant Road, Sioux City – April 26

2827 Hamilton Boulevard, Sioux City – May 6

If you want to make a donation directly to the Crittenton Center, you can donate here.