SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9’s Sophie Erber was live at the Hy-Vee location on Hamilton Boulevard Tuesday to raise awareness for the 8th Annual Stuff the Stroller campaign.

The campaign is a joint effort between KCAU 9, Siouxland OBGYN, Prairie Pediatrics and the Crittenton Center. The drive began April 11 and ends Friday.

Sophie joined us live from the Hamilton Boulevard Hy-Vee here in Sioux City where she was joined by the Crittenton Center’s Kim Scorza.

Sophie said it has been another good day for donations and they even received a check from what gentleman who said he was born at the Crittenton Center about seven and a half decades ago.

As inflation continues to rise, more families continue to struggle to keep up with the demands and through this campaign, the Crittenton Center is hoping to help families relieve a bit of the stress.

“We have families that are really starting to struggle because of the price of gas, the price of food, and anyone coming out to give to our families is just an amazing thing for them to do,” said Scorza.

Scorza also said that alongside the needed baby items, other donations to help out families such as gas cards are also more than welcome.

“With the price of gas, it’s hard for families to get to medical appointments, to other appointments they need, get the kids to school and things like that. So any amount of donation like that is super helpful in regards to gift cards and things like that,” Scorza said.

Some Siouxlanders have also brought in homemade goods such as hats and blankets.

Participating Hy-Vee locations include Hy-Vee on 12th Avenue SW in Le Mars and Sioux City’s Gordon Drive, Sergeant Road, and Hamilton locations.

Shoppers at the 4 Hy-Vee locations can drop off baby items at drop-off boxes or make a cash donation at the stores. There will also be bins at Siouxland OBGYN and Prairie Pediatrics.

Diapers are the most needed item for new mothers, along with formula, baby wipes, and other baby products and all five locations are currently accepting donations.

Donations will be accepted through this Friday and all donations go toward helping struggling families in and around Siouxland.

If you want to make a donation directly to the Crittenton Center, you can donate here.