LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9’s Sophie Erber was live in Le Mars Tuesday to raise awareness for the 8th Annual Stuff the Stroller campaign.

The campaign is a joint effort between KCAU 9, Siouxland OBGYN, Prairie Pediatrics and the Crittenton Center. The drive begins April 11 and ends May 6.

Sophie joined us from the Hy-Vee located at 1201 12th Avenue SW in Le Mars where she was joined by a staff member of the Siouxland OBGYN, Anne Oloff.

Oloff said every bit counts.

“It does, you know, in today’s economy we talk about all the different things having inflation, we don’t think about little things like baby supplies. So, it’s so great if people can take a moment and give a little bit of their own donation and that little bit means so much to a family in need,” said Oloff.

The Crittenton Center has been serving the Siouxland area for about 150 years. Oloff said they are an amazing resource for families that need extra help in the area.

“We deliver a lot of kiddos around the Siouxland area and we’re very happy to be able. partner with the Crittenton Center. They’re a wonderful resource for moms, babies, young children, families that really need extra help,” Oloff said.

Participating Hy-Vee locations include Hy-Vee on 12th Avenue SW in Le Mars and Sioux City’s Gordon Drive, Sergeant Road, and Hamilton locations.

Shoppers at the 4 Hy-Vee locations can drop off baby items at drop-off boxes or make a cash donation at the stores. There will also be bins at Siouxland OBGYN and Prairie Pediatrics.

Diapers are the most needed item for new mothers, along with formula, baby wipes, and other baby products and all five locations are currently accepting donations.

Those locations can be found below:

KCAU 9’s Sophie Erber will also be at differing Hy-Vees for three more afternoons to encourage donations.

3301 Gordon Drive, Sioux City – April 19

4500 Sergeant Road, Sioux City – April 26

2827 Hamilton Boulevard, Sioux City – May 6

If you want to make a donation directly to the Crittenton Center, you can donate here.